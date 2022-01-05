Shares on Wall St trade mixed ahead of Fed minutes, tech sector falls By Reuters



By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 5 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s major indices were trading on mixed trends on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, as investors swapped technology stocks for others in cyclical sectors that they would benefit from higher interest rates.

* At 1514 GMT, the Industrial Average was up 21.33 points, or 0.06%, to 36,820.98 units, it was losing 5.97 points, or 0.12%, to 4,787.57 units and it was down 85.91 points, or 0.55%, at 15,536.81 units.

* Seven of the top eleven S&P sectors rose in early trading, led by energy, finance and materials stocks.

* The tech giants Apple Inc (NASDAQ :), Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 Inc -owner of Google-, Amazon.com (NASDAQ :), Meta (NASDAQ 🙂 Platforms and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ 🙂 fell between 0.4% and 1.2%, becoming the main ballast of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices.

* Interest rate sensitive growth stocks were also pressured by a recent surge in US Treasury yields, prompting expectations that the Fed will raise its interest rates to curb inflation.

* The United States central bank said last month that it would end bond purchases started in 2022 to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic, opening the door to at least three interest rate hikes in the year. The minutes of the meeting will be published at 1900 GMT.

* “With interest rates expected to rise this year, there’s a chance tech stocks may end up feeling more pressure,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

* “Investors would continue to move away from growth categories and move more toward the value side of the equation.”

* ADP’s national employment report showed private payrolls increased by 807,000 jobs last month, more than double what economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

* The report is known before the December employment data that the Labor Department will publish on Friday, which is more complete and to which the market devotes great attention.

