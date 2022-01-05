Smoking and covid, a risk factor for poor evolution

Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

A new retrospective research based on data from 14,260 patients from the SEMI-COVID-19 Registry of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) collected between February and September 2020 concludes that the patients with active or past smoking who have been hospitalized in a Covid-19 context presented worse evolution and prognosis (higher mortality rate, ICU admission and readmission after one month) than patients without this habit.

It is the main conclusion of the study, led by SEMI internists and whose results are published in the journal Clinical medicine in the article “Influence of smoking history on the evolution of hospitalization in positive COVID-19 patients: data from the SEMI-COVID-19 registry”, in which are described and explored, comparatively, clinical characteristics and prognosis in Covid-19 of hospitalized patients by SARS-CoV-2 included in the research, which were divided into two groups: with active or past smoking habit or non-smokers. All of them were followed up to a month after discharge.

The median age of the patients included in the study was 68.6 years, with 57.7% men. The group with smokers presented an older age (69.9 years), a male predominance (80.3%) and a higher Charlson comorbidity index (4). The evolution was worse in patients with an active or past smoking habit, since they presented a higher ICU admission rate (10.4 vs. 8.1 percent), higher in-hospital mortality (22.5 vs. 16.4 percent) and readmission after one month (5.8 vs. 4.0 percent) than the non-smoking group.

What clinical picture do covid patients and smokers present?

Regarding the clinic they presented, the dyspnoea (feeling short of breath) was More frequently in patients with tobacco addiction, while the fever and gastrointestinal symptoms in patients no smoking. In addition, patients with smoking were admitted with oxygen saturation

Globally, a 8.8% required admission to the ICU, being more frequent in the patients of the smoking group (10.4 percent vs. 8.1 percent). The need for non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation was also higher in patients in the smoking group (6.5 vs. 4.5 percent and 8.0 vs. 6.6 percent, respectively). In addition, they also received empirical antibiotic therapy (91.0 vs. 88.6) and immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory treatments in higher percentages, such as corticosteroids in 41.0% in the smoking group vs. 33.8 percent in the non-smoking one.

The group with smokers presented more complications and mortality during admission than the non-smoking group (52.5 percent vs. 48.3 percent and 22.5 percent vs. 16.4 percent, respectively). The Acute respiratory distress syndrome was the most frequent complication in both groups (with 28.8 percent moderate-severe distress in the smoking group vs. 22.2 percent in the non-smoking group). Radiological worsening and disease progression were also more frequent in patients in the smoking group than in the non-smoking group (42.6 vs. 36.5 percent and 30.2 vs. 23.0 percent, respectively). After discharge, there were more readmissions per month, but no more mortality, in the group with smokers.

What is the main difference between smokers and ex-smokers?

Regarding the differences between smokers and ex-smokers, the study observed that the ex-smokers They were older, with a higher percentage of males, a Charlson comorbidity index and moderate-severe dependence. They also had more cardiovascular risk factors and comorbidities (although there were no differences in respiratory diseases or kidney failure). The clinical symptoms and laboratory parameters were similar, as well as ICU admissions and the need for ventilation. However, the ex-smokers required a higher percentage of immunomodulatory and antibiotic treatment and had more complications on admission (23.6 vs. 17.6 percent), radiological worsening and disease progression, as well as readmissions.

The researchers conclude, in the absence of more prospective studies, “given that our data favor that patients exposed to tobacco have an unfavorable evolution of the disease with increased mortality and ICU admission, we consider It is necessary to understand tobacco as a risk factor for poor evolution, and carry out an adequate assessment of the history of smoking upon admission ”. They reiterate that this “could help us to propose the management strategy for hospitalized patients.”