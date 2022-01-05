Snowstorm from Nashville to New York: When will it arrive?

The blizzard earlier this week brought up to a foot of snow in some parts of the east, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded on Interstate 95 (I-95) Now, Another storm is expected to form during the week causing additional snowfall in the Appalachian states.

“There must be enough cold air for any precipitation from this event to fall as snow or some kind of winter mix.”said the National Weather Service (NWS) office in New York.

According to the forecast and if the storm forms, Appalachian states, including Tennessee, New York and Virginia, are expected to be hit again by winter weather starting Thursday. Areas around Nashville could pick up about an inch of snow, while areas north of the state can see up to three inches.

Atlantic states will be affected

As the storm travels east the mid-Atlantic will be affected again, including locations along I-95, which have been impassable thanks to snowfall earlier this week.

The NWS has noted that even though areas around Virginia will see plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow, with temperatures above freezing, it won’t be enough heat to melt all the snow. On the other hand, whatever melts could freeze again, keeping the roads icy and dangerous before the new storm arrives.

With another storm, an additional two to four inches will be possible from Thursday night through Friday morning for the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast and even southern New England. Snow amounts will largely depend on how close the area is to the low pressure slopes along the coast.

“Right now, the best chance of precipitation appears to occur during the second half of Thursday night through the Friday morning time frame.”said the NWS New York office.

Even the areas around Boston could pick up several inches of snow., while some projections estimate three to five inches of snow along the I-95 corridor in New England.

Temperatures 25 to 40 degrees below normal

Temperatures will dip behind a blast of arctic air across the northern plains, so many areas will not see temperatures above single digits before the end of the week. The coldest temperatures are expected Friday morning for the Upper Midwest and the North Plains.

As cold air travels south, Nashville will see its temperatures drop below freezing on Thursday, with highs only in the upper 20s on Friday. Washington, DC, could even stay below freezing on Thursday and Friday before warming up again on Saturday.