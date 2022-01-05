Sony presents Vision-S, its prototype electric car

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Tokyo Japan / 04.01.2022 22:40:57





Sony It will no longer only manufacture televisions, sound equipment or the PlayStation, 2022 will mean its foray into the Automotive industry. This Tuesday they presented their new prototype electric vehicle called Vision-S and announced the creation of a new subsidiary, Sony Mobility, charged with exploring this rapidly expanding market.

At this week’s traditional Las Vegas Tech Show (CES), the company revealed the Vision-S 02, a new version of its first prototype, which is being tested on the streets, with which Sony seeks to “explore the possibility of investing in the electric vehicle market.”

The Vision-S is packed with internal and external sensors and is used by Sony to test its autonomous driving technologies, that is, without a driver. The corporation is also working on the design of immersive entertainment systems.

The sector of electric vehicles, however, it is still small: it represents just 3% of sales currently in the United StatesHowever, it generates great media interest and investment.

The US giant General Motors (GM) plans to invest more than 35 billion dollars in electric vehicles and robots between now and 2025. Meanwhile, the US authorities plan to spend billions to strengthen the network of charging stations or incite individuals to abandon their polluting vehicles.