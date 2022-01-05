Sony unveils seven-seater electric SUV prototype

Image : Sony

Just a year ago, Sony presented at CES an electric car concept, the Visio n S, which surprised the public about the path the company could take. Now he has done the same by revealing the prototype of SUV Vision-S 02, and this time it seems that he is serious.

The person in charge of the presentation was Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, who showed the world a 7-seater SUV prototype. However, and as we said, now there is something else that suggests that it is not simply about ideas to implement its technology in cars, and that “something” has been called Sony Mobility.

In other words, Sony plans to investigate whether it can enter the increasingly crowded EV market through a new operating company, Sony Mobility, this spring, according to a company statement.

Sony posted several demo videos on YouTube with both prototypes. Some, like the two-minute concept film below, hint at the style that the house proposes. Others show the UI design or present a remote test drive over a 5G connection linking Tokyo and Germany in real time.

The same statement explains that Sony has its eyes on autonomous driving. While the Vision-S announced in 2020 had 33 sensors, the SUV has 40, and today, Sony is still testing the Vision-S sedan on public roads in Europe.

As Kenichiro Yoshida explained:

We are exploring a commercial launch of Sony’s electric vehicle, and such exploration will uncover how a creative entertainment company can redefine mobility.

Be that as it may, both the sedan and the SUV will be on display at CES this week. Details on battery type, driving range, or charging capacities have not been made public, but as we see, it seems closer and closer. Sony’s entry into the automotive industry. [The Verge]