Subway passenger is stabbed twice in the neck while waiting for a train – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – A 36-year-old New York City subway passenger waiting for a train on a platform in Queens earlier this week was stabbed twice in the neck by a stranger who attacked him from behind, authorities said on Wednesday.

The victim was on the platform of the Manhattan-bound A train at the Rockaway Boulevard station around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the stranger stabbed him with an unidentified object. The cyclist fell to the ground and the suspect ran off.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect walking on the platform with a black bag and what appeared to be some kind of knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and still remains so on Wednesday, police said. It is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should contact the police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (English), or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA.