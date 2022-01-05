Tania Ruiz and EPN separated? All the truth

Tania Ruiz Eichelmann clarifies relationship with EPN on Instagram | Instagram

Tania Ruiz Eichelmann came out to give her own version, after it was recently circulated that her courtship with EPN was supposed to have ended.

The model, Tania Ruiz Eichelmann, used her social networks again to clarify the true situation of her relationship with him “former Mexican president“and it was two images that clarified the supposed versions.

The famous young woman, Tania Ruiz Eichelmann, resumed the activity in his Instagram stories to share two images in which he appears holding the hand of “mexican lawyer“, with whom it was rumored, would have ended their relationship.

In the pair of photographs, the hands of the daughter of the wine entrepreneur, Luis José Ruiz Ituarte, would appear, who apparently would hold the hand of the “Mexican politician“, thus ending the controversies about his” breakup “.

Tania Ruiz Eichelmann and EPN separated? All the truth. Photo: Instagram Capture



In the snapshots posted by the “businesswoman“From his own social media account the legend that accompanies the photographs can be seen:” With my love “(with my love), as well as a musical theme by Luis Miguel:” Loving you is a pleasure “, which would be heard in the background in the pair of images.

The mother of a six-year-old girl, Carlota, added that the song was very special for both of them, which she defined as “our song.”

The “potosine“, Tania Ruiz Eichelmann, increased the controversy after a message that she shared, in addition to two similar images in which she dedicated a deep reflection on the New Year, which aroused suspicions in users since at no time did she mention Paulina’s father Peña Pretelini and three other children.

“Happy year 2022 to all of you. I wish you all to value every detail of life and those great details that give meaning to life. I am not going to worry about something that I have already put in God’s hands. Blessed 2022. Whatever it is Yes, it is in God’s hands, it is in the right place and it is perfect. God does not want you to leave this life without having really lived it, without having really been you. ”

“Some people left, not all people are friends and many times we expect more than what we sometimes receive, but that yes, be sure that you want they stayed with you they are real, God bless them always !!!!! My best wishes for you, pray in an extract of the message, which ended with emojis of hearts.