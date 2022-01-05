Tania Ruiz reacts to rumors of breakup with Enrique Peña Nieto

Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruiz / Courtesy

The romance between Tania Ruiz and the former Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto, is in everyone’s sights after they raised suspicions of a possible emotional breakdown.

However, the model decided to share some photographs to end any rumor about it and highlight that she is still very happy with her courtship with the ex-president.

From her Instagram account, Tania published two photographs of her hands holding Enrique’s and revealed which song is her couple’s song.

“With MY LOVE (with MY LOVE)”, Tania wrote in a photograph to ensure that they are still together. “Our song”, he completed in another story that he published on the digital platform while in the background the song ‘Loving you is a pleasure’, by the singer Luis Miguel, was heard.

Speculation about his thunder with Peña Nieto arose precisely from a publication that Ruiz made on the same social network to start this 2022, which was interpreted as a reflection of rupture.

“God does not want you to leave this life without having really lived it, without having really been you. Some people left, not all people are friends, and many times we expect more than we sometimes receive. But that is sure that those who stayed with you are real, “wrote the influencer, unleashing doubts about her love life.

As you will remember, the couple began their courtship in 2019, and the last time they were seen together was last October, when Tania celebrated her birthday in Rome, Italy.

