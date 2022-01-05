Taxes, one of the key pillars of Governor Hochul’s 2022 government plan – Telemundo New York (47)

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first State of New York address on Wednesday was what the president described as a “mere sampling” of the more than 220 proposals for 2022.

Hochul spoke to a limited audience in the Assembly room at the New York State Capitol in Albany. Among other initiatives, the governor proposed offering a tax break to New Yorkers.

“We will prioritize a $ 1.2 billion tax cut originally scheduled to take effect between now and 2025, so that everything happens sooner. That means that more than 6 million middle-class taxpayers will get more money in their pockets sooner at a time when inflation robs them of any gains in their income, “he said.

Hochul wants to offer middle-class New Yorkers and small businesses a series of tax cuts and rebates totaling $ 2.3 billion to help accelerate the state’s economic recovery.

The plan includes a billion dollar tax rebate program for property owners in New York. More than 2 million New Yorkers would benefit from those reimbursements, and lower- and middle-income households would receive higher benefits.

Hochul also wants to accelerate a series of tax cuts for the middle class that were to be rolled out gradually across the state from 2018 to 2025.

It would cut two years off the calendar, providing $ 1.2 billion in tax cuts to 6.1 million New Yorkers next year.

The third part of the tax plan would provide $ 100 million in tax relief to 195,000 small businesses in the state.

Businesses could claim a higher tax filing adjustment, which would lower gross taxable income for businesses with income of less than $ 1.5 million. That’s an increase from the existing limit of $ 250,000 per year.

To help farmers cope with labor shortages and rising costs, Hochul proposed doubling the farm labor retention and tax credit.

It would also establish a new refundable tax credit for overtime pay that New York farmers must now provide to their employees.

The fiscal initiatives are part of a broad agenda proposed by Hochul for 2022 with a focus on helping New York recover quickly from the pandemic.

“New York is ready for a comeback like this country has never seen,” Hochul said.

The president recognized the great loss of New York’s population during the first year of the pandemic, with a decrease in the state’s population of 300,000 in 2021.

He vowed to put New York back on the path of growth by making it “the most business- and worker-friendly state in the nation.”

OTHER KEY PROPOSALS

The state will invest $ 4 billion to support higher wages and bonuses for healthcare workers, but the governor did not provide details on who would get the money.

The state would provide free tuition to cover educational costs for individuals entering high-demand healthcare occupations. Those students would receive state stipends to make up for lost income while attending school.

The state would expand its tuition assistance program for college students. The plan for the first time would make part-time students eligible for help. Hochul estimates that the program would help some 75,000 displaced parents and workers to attend school.

To address the rise in gun violence, Hochul would triple the resources available to the New York State Police to boost their efforts to trace weapons used in crime. Without specifying how much he will invest in the initiative, Hochul said the additional resources would help the New York State Intelligence Center expand its team of analysts to process and investigate criminal weapons faster than in the past.

New York would also form a new gun-tracking consortium that would include state police, local law enforcement agencies, and neighboring states.

Hochul also unveiled a plan to address the teacher shortage in New York, which includes an incentive for retired teachers, counselors and school bus drivers to return to the workforce. For some of the state’s 169,000 retired teachers, the state will temporarily waive the $ 35,000 annual income limit that prevented them from returning to schools.

He proposed to power a third of New York City with renewable wind, solar and hydro energy, while doubling the state’s energy storage capacity to at least 6 gigawatts by 2030.

To expand access to voting, Hochul proposed legislation that would require polling places on college campuses. Polling places would open on any campus with 300 or more students registered to vote.

Hochul, the first woman in New York history to serve as governor, was promoted from lieutenant governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. He faces a Democratic primary election in June as he tries to win a full four-year term.