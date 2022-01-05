Telecommunications operators agree to postpone the launch of the 5G network in the US.

A day earlier, the two companies had rejected a request to delay the launch of the new service by two weeks to allow regulators to address security concerns at airports.

Verizon agreed late Monday to delay the rollout of C-band wireless spectrum for two weeks, thus avoiding a confrontation for aviation security that threatened with interrupting flights from this week.

“We have agreed to a two-week delay that promises the certainty of bringing our game-changing 5G network to this nation in January,” Verizon announced after intensive discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). ) and other government officials.

Likewise, AT&T reported that it had voluntarily agreed to an additional two-week delay.

On Sunday, the two companies had rejected a request by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Chief Steve Dickson to delay the launch of the new 5G service for two weeks to allow the regulators will address security concerns at airports continuously.

For its part, the FAA thanked the telecommunications companies for their decision in a statement published on its website and stressed that they hope to “use the additional time and space to reduce the interruptions of the flights associated with this deployment of 5G.”

The FAA justified the controversy because of “concerns that the 5G signal may interfere with the accuracy of aircraft radio altimeters“crucial for automated landings.