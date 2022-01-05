Tennis Australia argued exemption granted to Djokovic

Tennis Australia, the body that regulates and organizes tournaments in the territory, including the first Grand Slam of the year, issued a statement explaining the process that was carried out to grant the medical exemption to Novak Djokovic, who, as of today, has not communicated whether received or not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The Australian Open was commended as the first of four Grand Slam tournaments to require vaccination of its players. However, some time ago, the organization indicated that they would receive requests for medical exemption in cases that required it. Although Novak Djokovic has refused to say whether he is vaccinated or not, the acceptance of the request to play in Melbourne sheds light on speculation about his start to the season.

The authorities expressed themselves in a lengthy statement detailing the process for accepting the medical permit required by the Serbian tennis player. The exemption “was guaranteed after a rigorous process that involved two independent organizations with their corresponding panels of doctors,” they argued from Tennis Australia, the body in charge of directing the competitions that are played during the tour at the beginning of the year. On the one hand, the group of professionals in charge of advising the Ministry of Health on immunological issues (ATAGI) and, on the other, a group of experts in medicine that make up a panel selected by government authorities.

Novak Djokovic received a medical exemption and will be able to compete in the Australian Open. Getty Images

“The core of this process,” says Craig Tyler, CEO of Tennis Australia, “Is that the decisions were made by independent doctors and, that, each request was taken into account.”