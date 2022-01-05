Tennis player Sloane Stephens and footballer Jozy Altidore got married on New Years Day

WTA tennis star Sloane Stephens and MLS footballer Jozy Altidore have married.

Stephens and Altidore posted a wedding photo Tuesday to their Instagram accounts. The wedding took place Saturday at the St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami Beach, Florida, according to People magazine.

The couple announced their engagement on Twitter in April 2019 with a photo showing Stephens wearing a diamond ring. Her tweet said: “Forever yes”, and his tweet read: “Forever begins now.”

Stephens, 28, won the US Open 2017, was a finalist at Roland Garros 2018, was a semi-finalist at the 2013 Australian Open and reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2013.

Altidore, 32, has served with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer since 2015 after stints with the New York Red Bulls in MLS (2006-08), Spanish clubs Villarreal (2008-11) and Xerez (2009). the English teams English Hull (2009-10) and Sunderland (2013-15), the Turkish Bursaspor (2011) and the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar (2011-13).

Altidore has scored 42 goals in 115 appearances for the United States team, but has not been called up to the national team since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.