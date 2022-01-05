Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s favorite activity

Fortunately, for fans of Thalia, the singer and also an actress, lately nothing of her private life has been saved, she has even shared what the key to her marriage is. She does not hesitate to reveal her secrets and everything she shares with her husband Tommy mottola.

In fact, in an interview during 2020, he assured that every day they carry out a common action: “Love and respect each other as we are, without masks, without anything, without pretense of anything ”.

However, beyond the family that they formed, the camaraderie and the love that unites them for several years, Thalía and Tommy Mottola share a favorite activity.

For keep the passion in the relationship, Thalía herself commented that her husband “turns on it, it gets tasty” when he sees her in her music videos. This is how he confessed that in 2017, during the promotion of his documentary “15: A Quinceañera Story”, both agreed to re-formalize their union:

“Well, we made a commitment at the altar and that is what we carry, that is, in health, in disease, in abundance or not, in the high, in the low … He and I are there until the end.”

The admiration they have for each other is the basis that holds the couple together. However, there is also teamwork: “I dream, I organize and he lands things and that is a dumbbell that is incredible to find.”

The same singer confessed that, since she met Tommy Mottola, she trusted him. In fact, after spending just one summer together in the Hamptons, the music producer asked her to move in together, to which she agreed without hesitation.

“My mom told me ‘but it’s the worst thing you’re going to do, but how dare you even think that. He is going to grab you like gum, he is going to put you in his mouth, he is going to get all the flavor out of you and he is going to spit on you ‘(…) I said’ well look, mom, I want to see and if that is my destiny Well, I’ll experience it, but I believe in him and I’m going to play it for him ”.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s favorite activity

They are a true couple and thus they honor love. Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s favorite activity is traveling. The two of them love to travel and – whenever they can because of their tight schedules – they travel the world together.

On several occasions, the 2 have done it alone, and on others, as a family plan, together with their children. 2 lovers of nature, tranquility and the sea are considered. They love stroll, walk, explore new and exotic places.

At least once a year they plan a trip for themselves And so, on more than one occasion, the singer confessed that they keep the flame of love alive. With more than 20 years since they have been married, the marriage has become one of the longest in the music industry.

You like this couple?