The 3 zodiac signs that could get back with your ex in January

The 3 signs of the zodiac that will be reunited with an ex could return with that person.

The stars predict that 3 zodiac signs could meet your ex during the first week of January 2022 and they would be willing to give you another chance at love. The main reason, according to astrology, is because there are things that were left unfinished and it will be necessary to solve them.

Venus, the planet of love, will be forming a sextile with Neptune, the planet of dreams and fantasy, an aspect that brings back good memories of what was experienced with a loved one. Taurus, Aquarius and Pisces will be the signs that will be most affected by this cosmic movement that occurs when two planets are 60 degrees apart, that is, two zodiacal signs.

It is a harmonic transit because the stars are located in signs with compatible elements, so they are associated with growth and opportunities.

It is because of that These zodiac signs would have in mind to give another chance to the ex with whom they still have something in common. According to YourTango, the reunion could be subtle, like a message through social networks, or as severe as meeting in a coffee shop.

The days that the meeting could happen would be from January 5 to 7. Learn how the return with a love from the past will be for these 3 signs.

Those born from April 20 to May 20 will receive some notification from an ex and will be the one who least imagined it. The stars indicate that it will not be a person with whom you experienced a toxic relationship, but someone who is not loved “that much” but has exceptional memories. The reunion will be so powerful that they could make plans for the future.

Those born from January 20 to February 18 have tried to shed old memories to move on into this new year. However, the cosmos has a surprise for them: a person they loved intensely will want to know what they have done with their life. It could be someone whose relationship was forced to part by serious differences.

Those born from February 19 to March 10 are intuitive people, so they are likely to suspect which of their exes is trying to connect with them again. That ex could be such an intense love that it became dangerous, but impossible to forget. Therefore, they most likely want to avoid it before returning to that toxic relationship,

