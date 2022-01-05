The affectionate photo of Ricky Martin with her husband that goes around the world

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin The 50-year-old received the year in her hometown of Puerto Rico along with her husband Jwan Yosef and the couple’s four children, Mateo, Valentino, Renn and Lucía. It was the same singer who has published some postcards of his trip on social networks.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra file

But also, Ricky Martin was captured by the cameras of the papparazis kissing with her husband on the balcony of the hotel where they are staying in Puerto Rico. Although it is not a novelty, the postcard that has already gone viral on the network drew attention because the interpreter of ‘Pégate’ is very reserved with his romance.

Related news

The kiss of the couple. Source: TvNotas

The only time she kissed in public with her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan Yosef, It was in the video clip of the song ‘Before the world ends’ by his colleague Resident. The couple were married five years ago and from what they show, their love remains intact over time.

One of the revelations he made Ricky Martin At the end of 2021 he really likes to show off his dyed white beard and that in 2022 he would show off that look again. Along with a plate that contained several postcards, the singer wrote: “Of the 9 favorite photos of this year, in 5 I have of them I have a dyed beard, I think this one returns this year (in reference to 2022)”.

Ricky Martin with a white beard. Source: Terra file

About a year ago, Ricky Martin He surprised his fans with a white beard, most of his fans approved of the look but some haters on the net compared him to Santa Claus and ridiculed him with memes that went viral, something that the singer did not care about.