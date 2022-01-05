The affectionate photo of Ricky Martin with her husband that goes around the world

Admin 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin The 50-year-old received the year in her hometown of Puerto Rico along with her husband Jwan Yosef and the couple’s four children, Mateo, Valentino, Renn and Lucía. It was the same singer who has published some postcards of his trip on social networks.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra file

But also, Ricky Martin was captured by the cameras of the papparazis kissing with her husband on the balcony of the hotel where they are staying in Puerto Rico. Although it is not a novelty, the postcard that has already gone viral on the network drew attention because the interpreter of ‘Pégate’ is very reserved with his romance.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Cuba mourns the death of the renowned actress Gina Cabrera

Actress Gina Cabrera. Photo: Portal Cubarte. This Monday, Luisa Gorgina Cabrera Parada, a figure of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved