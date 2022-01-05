The change of LeBron James so that the Los Angeles Lakers win in the NBA

In Los Angeles Lakers there was a change from LeBron James so that the team begins to win in the NBA season 2021-22. Relieved for Russell Westbrook!

The popular adage says that there is no harm that does not come and, although it took a while to be reflected, everything seems to indicate that Los angeles lakers found the solution to replace Anthony Davis and start winning from the hand of a change of Lebron James.

The numbers speak for themselves! Despite having names like DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Davis himself, the Lakers had not found the ideal name to dominate the paint both in attack and defense on the eve of starting to win this season. NBA 2021-21. The solution was in Lebron James.

In LeBron’s last 8 games until the duel Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento kings on Tuesday, January 4, had a colossal average of 34.8 points per game. Something changed in James and the Lakers began to win. What was it

“I am not a point guard, guard, forward, power forward or center. I am a ball player. Put me on the court with whoever it is and I’ll make things happen “, affirmed LeBron James on the good numbers that has registered playing like center (pivot).

Relief for Westbrook: LeBron James’ trade for the Lakers to win in the NBA

Since LeBron James switched to playing center At the Los Angeles Lakers, the team had three wins, one loss, snapped a 5-knockout streak and posted 113.5 offensive efficiency. Also, when the Californian team had ‘The king’ as a big man registered 32.6 points every 36 minutes with 55.5% in field goals.