The Clintons and Martha Stewart vacation in Punta Cana

Definitely, Dominican Republic It is the fashionable destination. Or at least that is the conclusion we reached after the data provided by sightseeing and the amount of Famous who decided to wait for the New Year on the half island.

As we had reported the former president of the U.S, Bill clinton, and his wife Hillary clinton, they are vacationing in Punta Cana, Province La Altagracia.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/04/un-grupo-de-personas-en-un-campo-de-f Fútbol-a214a9fd.jpg Bill Clinton during his visit to the Dominican Republic. (External source)

The couple was observed having dinner at an exclusive restaurant in the eastern part of the country, along with their friends, husbands Frank Rainieri and Haydee Kuret from Rainieri.

He was also seen playing Golf beside Juan Jose Arteaga and Rolando Gónzalez Bunster, in the Campo de Golf Corals Punta Cana where this year the PGA tournament will be held again.

But are not the only ones. Like them, the famous TV presenter and businesswoman, Martha Stewart, is also vacationing in the country. She visited the Punta Cana Foundation and other attractions of the tourist destination located in the east of the country.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/04/un-grupo-de-personas-de-pie-842739bf.jpg Photo of Martha Stewart’s visit to Punta Cana. (External source)

Other celebrities

Tamara Falco, sister from Enrique Iglesias, is another of the famous received in 2022 in the Dominican Republic.

As her publications on social networks show, the young woman decided to enjoy the sun, away from the Spanish winter.

After spending time in Miami with her mother, Isabel Preysler, and all her siblings at Chábeli Iglesias’ house, the sister de Enrique took another plane to meet her boyfriend, Íñigo Onieva, in Dominican Republic, where Tamara Falco said goodbye to the year 2021.

The actor Mario Cimarro and actress Jacki Bracamantes also had a brief stay in the country, who were enjoying the paradisiacal beaches of Puerto Plata as part of the journey of the “Odyssey of the Seas”, considered one of the largest ships in the world.

The urban genre was not far behind and the singers Anuel AA, Ozuna, Eladio Carrión and Myke Towers arrived in the country, they were seen enjoying themselves in one of the hotel locations in the Caribbean country that receives more visitors a year.