the Club América player who stays for the Clausura 2022

Santiago Solari begins to worry more about the players who might arrive –Alejandro Zendejas Y Brian Ocampo, in theory they would be close to joining – that for those who could go, because one of the strongest suitors that one of the members of his team had, would definitely stay in the Eagles of Americaat least for the next six months.

The element that you would no longer have to distract yourself with and that you could focus 100 percent on Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament, is Roger Martinez. The Colombian was mentioned several times by Juan roman riquelme, vice president of Boca Juniors, so that he travels to Argentina to play the local tournament and, above all, the Libertadores Cup.

The legend of Xeneize He commented again days ago that the forward of the Eagles of America it was one of his priorities in the winter pass market. However, seeing that he has a current contract with the Nest until mid-2023 and that, by the way, the directive was not at all flexible to negotiate, it gave up its wish.

Therefore, Roger Martinez, like Henry Martin, Federico Viñas, Alvaro Fidalgo Y Diego Valdes, plus the players with offensive characteristics that could be announced shortly, will be the tools in attack that the Indiecito Solari for the regular phase of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX and, being optimistic, for the League.

Where to see Eagles of America vs. Puebla for matchday 1 of Clausura 2022?

The Eagles of America make their presentation in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, against him Club Puebla as a visitor in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The game is scheduled to take place next Friday, January 7, starting at 9:00 p.m. CDMX. The transmission will be in charge of the TV Azteca signal.