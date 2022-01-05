The coolest player in Tigres, according to José Ramón Fernández

January 04, 2022 · 17:56 hs

The team of Tigers Miguel Herrera is in full restructuring and therefore, a request from the Piojo to the feline board has been to sign players of his trust, who know of the delivery requested by the DT

Although Miguel Herrera asks his players for intensity, to Jose Ramon Fernandez, there is a player who will not be able to comply with what the Tigres coach asks, because the element in question is a “cold chest”

In this sense, José Ramón Fernández from the chain ESPN, has been characterized by being very critical and not keeping anything when criticizing anyone, and much more if it has something to do with Club América.

The player who ‘Josérra’ has a cold chest

This said Fernández on ESPN: “Cordova his level dropped a lot. Solari did not give him the starting position, but they gave him the 10 shirt (in America), which weighed a lot. He has a reputation for cold chest “, although the commentator also trusted that Herrera I got the best of him.