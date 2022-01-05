The COVID-19 positivity rate in Puerto Rico rises to 33.18%

The positivity rate of COVID-19 increased today, Tuesday, to 33.18%, which is one percentage point more than yesterday, according to him Health Department.

The percentage reported today is the highest reported on the island since the emergency began in March 2020.

The term “positivity rate” refers to the calculation between the number of tests performed and positive results by the molecular PCR test, which confirms the infection with SARS-CoV-2, in this case. Statistics are used to measure the level of transmission of a virus.

In this case, a 33% positivity rate means that out of 100 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, 33 are positive.

On the other hand, the total of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased this Tuesday to 510, which translates to 74 more patients than yesterday, according to the agency.

Of the total hospitalized, 90 are pediatric patients, only one of them is confined in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile, of the 420 hospitalized adults, there are 53 confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of them connected to an artificial respirator.

The number of hospitalized patients reported today by the agency represents the highest total registered in this line since August 25, 2021, when the number was at 515, according to the data portal of the professor in biostatistics at Harvard University, Rafael Irizarry.

While, the agency reported four new deaths as a result of the virus, which raised the accumulated total in this line to 3,318.

Through a tweet, the agency indicated that two of the deceased were not vaccinated against the virus, although all had pre-existing conditions.

The deceased were between 72 and 96 years old, according to the Health BioPortal. The deaths occurred (one per day) between December 31, 2021 to January 3, 2022.

In addition, the regions where the deaths were reported were Arecibo (2), Bayamón (1) and Fajardo (1).

On the other hand, the average confirmed cases was 2,608 and the average number of probable cases stands at 6,155.

Regarding vaccination, In Puerto Rico, 2,774,241 suitable persons aged 5 years or more (89.9%) have been inoculated with at least one dose. Of these, 2,475,478 people are fully vaccinated (80.3%). 107,278 doses have been administered in the population aged 5 to 11 years.