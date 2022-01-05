The ‘crypto’ world enters maturity

The crypto world based on the blockchain or blockchain, from cryptocurrencies (bitcoin), through digital works of arts (NFTs) to decentralized finance (financial transactions without intermediaries or DeFi) is here to stay. And in 2022 it must enter maturity.

Through this technology, which provides an encrypted database, a virtual and shared registry is created where transactions can be recorded without going through external agents such as states or banks. That’s where bitcoin was born.

The European Commission is working on a proposal to facilitate identification and licenses to operate

An advance that has brought changes and challenges that will be reflected in the coming months. This is clear from the latest European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona. The sessions saw a large and growing group of former investment bankers who are moving into the world of crypto assets: there is business potential.

Bitbond founder Radoslav Albrecht believes that in the future we will use the blockchain “to prove the ownership and authenticity of assets, objects or documents, from gems to driving licenses.” In this sense, Patrick Heusser, COO of Crypto Finance, argues that a cultural mutation is taking place: “For the first time there is a generation that wants to take responsibility for their finances without going through the manager of their bank,” he says.

But this greater financial inclusion also carries risks. Just read the recent post Andrew Thurman on the benchmark Coin Desk, where he wrote: “decentralized finance may be a Ponzi scheme [un fraude] . Who cares? The money goes into the pockets ”.

Therefore, the time has come to establish some type of regulation. There are states like El Salvador that have chosen to give legal value to bitcoin and others like China that have banned it to maintain capital control. In turn, several central banks are studying the introduction of digital currencies, to defend their territory. The Commission has in its hands the proposal for the Regulation of Crypto Assets Markets (MiCA), given the danger that unregulated virtual assets will open the door to black money and terrorist financing. It could see the light of day later this year or more likely in 2023.

NFTs

Technology drives the price of digital artwork through the roof

According to Roberto Machado, CEO of Cybavo, “to avoid cybersecurity breaches, we must find ways to safeguard the digital key, how to protect against loss of assets and how to ensure that money does not come from laundering.” According to Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux, director of Bitstamp, the regulation will go through establishing a system of licenses to operate and establish identifications.

Something that is already partly possible NFTs. According to Clyde & Co its market already exceeds 2,000 million euros and rising. We are talking about a unique and irreplaceable computer code. This is why it is popular to assign ownership of digital artwork. The example is 10,000 Cryptopunks , some little monkeys called Digital wharols . In 2017 they were trading 1,000 euros. In 2021 one million was exceeded.

Will I be able to get the money back in two weeks in case of scam with decentralized finance?







Laurent marochiniInnovation Director of Société Generale





In any case, for Laurent Marochini, Société Generale’s director of innovation, bridges must be built between the two worlds. “Will I be able to have the money back in two weeks in case of scam with decentralized finances? This is not yet possible. Clarity, and also simplification, is needed to drive mass use. Furthermore, the extreme volatility of assets is dangerous for the stability of the system ”.

“The finances that will be born with the blockchain will be more of an evolution than a revolution,” says Sergei Kuinz, founder of the 1Inch firm. “But before 2030 we will not see steps forward for the implementation of companies in the crypto world, companies are still in a digitization phase,” he recalls.

After the cryptocurrency boom, we are losing customers







Kim schneiderRabobank Blockchain Specialist





Bill Gates once said that more than banks you need banking services. Kim Schneider, blockchain specialist at Rabobank admits that after the cryptoasset boom “we are losing customers.” “In the Netherlands there are more than a million people investing in cryptocurrencies without going through their trusted banks. But many do not feel safe. In 2022, will the integration between the virtual and the real come?