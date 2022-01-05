The Cuban regime forces independent journalists Esteban Rodríguez and Héctor Valdés Cocho into exile

Cuban independent journalists Esteban Rodríguez and Héctor Luis Valdés Cocho they were forced to leave the island due to threats from State Security on Tuesday night, and are currently stranded in El Salvador, after the Nicaraguan government denied them entry to its territory, Narrated Valdés Cocho on his social networks.

Rodriguez, who was in prison without trial since April 30, for the protest on Obispo StreetHe was transferred directly from the Combinado del Este high security prison, where he was being held, to the Havana airport.

“The Cuban regime forced us to make the decision to leave our country bound for Nicaragua, a place where we were going to be for a few days to take the path that many Cubans are taking, fleeing the terror perpetuated by a totalitarian system, “Valdés Cocho said in a post on Facebook.

“Esteban was taken to the airport at dawn yesterday, just like me. Esteban still has the marks left by the calls on his feet shakiras. All that time in which the tears were not lacking; they were there remembering that we were expelled and that we could never return “added the reporter.

Valdés Cocho explained that from Havana they flew to the Tocumen airport in Panama, from where they headed to San Salvador. They had planned to fly from the Salvadoran capital to Managua, Nicaragua, but the local authorities notified them that the Daniel Ortega regime had prohibited them from entering.

“They never gave us an explanation, much less a possible solution to this problem that arose. Stranded in San Salvador, in limbo migratory and without the idea of ​​returning to our land for the imminent threat of prosecution if we did, “he wrote.

“Here we are; no solutions, no money, no meal and imploring the Salvadoran government or any country in democracy to help us, “concluded the Cuban journalist.

In a live broadcast made through the social networks of DNA Cuba, a medium of which both journalists are collaborators, Valdés Cocho affirmed that Cuban authorities told Rodríguez that if he returned they would revoke his case They would prosecute him for being “an accessory to the escape of a criminal.”

The reporter said that both went to the Emigration authorities of El Salvador, but they did not give them an answer, and that have tried to request the political asylum, but neither have received a reply. Meanwhile, they have not eaten for more than 24 hours.

In his first statements after leaving prison, Esteban Rodríguez, a member of the San Isidro Movement (MSI), was visibly affected. He said that what he experienced in the Combinado del Este and in the Guanajay prison was difficult, as well as what other prisoners in Cuba live.

The independent journalist denounced that he couldn’t even say goodbye to his daughters. “They were eight months under a tremendous hell, I always thought that when I broadcast again it would be in my Havana, in my Cuba, with the people of my neighborhood, not in this way, having to leave my country, simply because I fear for my life“, he claimed.

“What I experienced was hell, and I do not wish it on anyone. I do not wish the worst of my enemies what I went through in those eight months, “he added.

While Esteban Rodríguez was being expelled from the island, the Cubans Inti Soto and Luis Ángel Cuza, also imprisoned for the April 30 protest on Obispo Street, were released in Havana.