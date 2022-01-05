The dirty play of Liga MX to harm Tigres; they would subtract 3 points

Tigres would be in serious trouble before the start of the Clausura tournament

The wave of positives in Tigers It is an issue that concerns not only the feline painting but also Santos Laguna. According to the regulations, if a team has between 7 and 10 players with positives, the game can be postponed, only if it exceeds 11 elements, the game can be rescheduled.

Miguel Herrera requested the board of directors of Tigers to look for the mechanism to postpone the game, however, the MX League has not contemplated such a situation. Your president, Mikel Arriola, in an interview for Los Camps de W Deportes, explained what the process to follow would be.

The Mexican executive assured that, in the specific case of Tigers, the situation will be assessed until the last moment, this because many players can test negative in the pre-match tests. For Mikel Arriola the idea is that the games are played.

How does the regulation harm Tigres?

The regulation indicates that a match can be suspended up to 72 hours before it, the president of the MX League wants to wait until the deadline to determine if the match between Santos Laguna and Tigres is rescheduled.

Although the commitment is most likely to be played 48 hours after the initial date, where Miguel Herrera he will have to make use of the players he has at his disposal, where he will have to play with the U-20s.