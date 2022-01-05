The Family Doctor and Nurse Program is strengthened in its 38 years of creation

With the purpose of bringing medical care closer to the Cuban population and that it is provided by professionals prepared to attend to the main health problems, the Family Physician and Nurse Program emerged 38 years ago, an idea materialized by the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro.

In these years, the Program has become not only a fundamental pillar of our National Health System, but the Cuban model of Family Medicine is an example for the whole world.

In the 1,123 medical offices in the province of Holguín, one hundred percent of the medical coverage and more than 90 percent of nursing is insured, which guarantees better care for the population, according to Dr. Luis Orlando Castro, provincial deputy director of Health.

He also mentioned that in order for this program to continue to be close to the foundational concepts, a group of actions are being developed that should contribute to the strengthening of the Family Doctor and Nurse Program, in order to improve care for our people.

Many of the results that today distinguish our country in terms of health are due to the dedication, professionalism and perseverance of the doctors and nurses who work in the clinics and polyclinics throughout the province.

During the recently concluded year 2021, the work carried out by the doctors and nurses of the province in the confrontation with Covid-19 was essential, in addition to accompanying the students of the medical sciences who participated in this task.

Despite the difficulties faced, priority programs such as the maternal and child program were not neglected and more than seven million consultations and 600 thousand plots were carried out.

In addition, during this period, a continuous repair and maintenance system was maintained to improve the infrastructure of the clinics.

By 2022, the public health sector will continue to work on the improvement of this program, in the aspiration of improving the quality of health indicators and, therefore, the satisfaction of the population with the services provided.

