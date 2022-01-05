the first two doubts of Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari finalize the details of the preseason of the America club which started on December 26th. While he waits for more reinforcements, he makes do with what he has for the debut in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against the cast of Club Puebla what commands Nicolas Larcamón, to be held next Friday, January 7, starting at 9:00 p.m.

In that sense, in these hours the Indiecito delineates the eleven that he would present in the duel of the first date of the first division contest, which could be quite similar -if not the same- that he presented in that game for oblivion against the Pumas of the UNAM for the quarterfinals back of the League of Opening Tournament 2021.

This is at least how it is reported in a publication by the newspaper RECORD this Tuesday, January 1st, in which it clarifies that Santiago Solari has two main doubts for him America vs. Puebla of day one of Closing 2022 of the MX League. It turns out that neither Diego Valdes neither Jonathan Dos Santos they would arrive in physical condition to the meeting that is coming.

However, it is not ruled out that, in the same way, they may be summoned by the Argentine strategist and, consequently, make up the bench of visiting substitutes in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. This issue has a specific explanation, which is that both, due to their inactivity, had to do most of the preseason at the facilities of Coapa differently from the rest of the group.

The last official match of Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos

Diego Valdes played his last official match when he played with Santos Laguna, in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Big party against the UANL Tigers November 29. While, Jonathan Dos Santos, in his case, he did it on the eighth of the same month at the meeting for the MLS Come in LA Galaxy Y Minnesota United.