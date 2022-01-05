The governments of Argentina and Paraguay investigate Generación Zoe: the firm that offers inexperienced investors exorbitant returns in dollars

A talk by Leonardo Cositorto, who introduces himself as CEO of Generación Zoe. Photo: Instagram @leonardocositorto

The local market regulator is investigating the activities of Generación Zoe, a firm that is part of a network of companies that offer financial education, ontological and spiritual coaching that, through its digital wallet, promises returns in dollars of the order of 7.5% to 10 % monthly or up to 120% annually . The company, which claims to have a presence in several countries, had already raised a warning from the National Securities Commission of Paraguay. In December, Argentina’s National Securities Commission also warned that it is not registered with the regulator. These days, the different companies of the group are the target of all kinds of criticism from social network users who question the veracity of their offers..

Last October, based on a series of anonymous complaints, the Argentine CNV ordered Leonardo Cositorto, Generación Zoe SA and Universidad del Trading SA to immediately cease “any invitation or public offer of negotiation or any other legal act with negotiable securities aimed at people in general or specific sectors or groups and any advice on market matters of capitals and any other intermediation activity in the public offering ”.

The summons was based on the fact that neither the companies in question nor Cositorto, one of their visible faces, are registered with the regulator as authorized to operate in the public offering of negotiable securities. Registration is mandatory for these types of activities.

The offer of “assured” returns that you see on one of Generación Zoe’s web pages

Later, in December, the CNV carried out the dissemination of the warning. “The National Securities Commission (CNV) informs the public that Generación Zoe SA is not a company regulated by this body and is not in the process of registering to operate as a Settlement and Compensation Agent (ALyC) or any other type as a registered agent under the jurisdiction of this CNV, ”he said in a statement.

The driving regulator’s concern Adrian Cosentino is focused on an investment offer made by the company that is not authorized by the CNV and that promises “assured” returns so much above market value that they raise suspicions about a possible fraudulent maneuver.

“You can manage your own virtual wallet in a simple way, which will generate an insured benefit from 7.5% to 10% per month and / or 90% to 120% per year. With the possibility of making compound interest to the capital, therefore, multiplying it and reducing even more the time of repayment of your money ”can be read on one of the websites of the Zoe network.

“Generación Zoe SA is not a company regulated by this body and it is not in the process of registering to operate as a Settlement and Compensation Agent” (CNV)

With US Treasury yields at 1.67% per year and Bitcoin – one of the riskiest investments in the world – yielding 63% in the last 12 months, guaranteed results of more than 90% per year are difficult to justify.

As admitted by government sources in conversation with Infobae, the results offered worried regulators. In particular, a trust that the company offers to make the investments is in the sights. Such a structure is highly regulated in the local market, and the investigators are not aware of a record of that trust.

The Argentine CNV cannot make statements regarding ongoing processes. But the entity’s mechanisms mean that after publishing the notice, an investigation is automatically triggered.

Leonardo Cositorto, the visible face of the company. Photo: Instagram @leonardocositorto

The Argentine regulator is not the only one who has Zoe in its sights. Last September, the CNV of Paraguay released circular 017/2021 “WARNING FOR THE GENERAL PUBLIC” in which it warned that the firm was not authorized to make a public offering of negotiable securities.. The “investment packages” he offers are at the core of his research.

In that country, a Zoe Capital office was raided by authorities last October.

A huge network

Generación Zoe and Universidad del Trading are just some of the companies associated with the brand. The company, which has activities in different countries, operates in the most varied areas, presents itself as a school of ontological “leadership and coaching” that works in the areas of education, sports, services, construction and “spirituality”. among others.

Today he has a role in the leadership of the Spanish Sports Club and in the creation of a young soccer team based in Villa María, Córdoba, the Zoe Atletic Club.

Also in the creation of a cryptocurrency, Zoe Cash, which can be traded on only one exchange (cryptocurrency platform) of the entire crypto ecosystem. He also ventured into fast food outlets (Zoe Burger), among other businesses.

According to its multiple Web pages and various identities on social networks, it also claims to have a presence in several countries. And it even offers real estate deals with the sale of lots in a private neighborhood.

Infobae tried to contact Cositorti or spokespersons for Zoe through social networks and the telephone numbers of the offices that he details online, but at the time of this publication he had not received a response.

Regulators’ magnifying glasses are not the only ones now looking at the group’s activities. In the last days, Social network users began to warn about the almost impossible returns offered by the organization on its pages. By dozens, inquiries and taunts from people who denounced the company’s activity interfered with the operation of the information channels of the company’s cryptocurrency project, among other channels that were affected.

Sources close to the Central Bank told this medium that although the phenomenon corresponds to the CNV area, the entity follows the issue with concern and although they still do not see actions that allow them to act based on their regulatory powers.

