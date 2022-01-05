The spanish dancer Toni Costa has not yet made its official relationship with Evelyn Beltran. However, after the months have passed, the rumors do not stop that there is love there. In fact, the latest news was that the dancer ex of Adamari Lopez, He could not stand the criticism they made towards his new partner and he answered very bluntly.

Apparently, on social media, Someone accused Evelyn Beltrán of being a bad mother and Toni Costa did not shut up. He went out to defend her tooth and nail. However, this is the hidden truth of this relationship that has not yet been made official.

Toni Costa exploded on social networks

It is worth remembering that Toni Costa he has not had a Christmas as he had wished. Despite the fact that her wish was to spend Christmas Eve with her daughter Alaïa, she fell ill with Covid-19 at the last minute. In addition to being prevented from spending it with his family, the dancer remained isolated as appropriate on a more than special date of the year.

So, finally, Alaïa spent the holidays with her mother, Adamari Lopez in a meeting surrounded by friends. Meanwhile, Toni decided to start the year talking with his followers on Instagram.

After several messages of thanks, the dancer at one point went to war with those who began to criticize his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltran like those who also called him a bad father.

It all started after a nice reel where Toni boasted of looking handsome and making facial gestures, to the point of winking at his followers. Although most of his fans were very affectionate and even praised how good he looked without a beard, someone began to insult him.

The hidden truth of the relationship between Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán

After several messages, back and forth, things got tense when people started talking about him, but, above all, about his relationship with his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltran. “She prefers to offer a home to another and another’s son, than to wake up at home with her daughter … What a shame that everything is thrown away!” was one of the many criticisms it received.

Notably Toni Costa, for the moment, keeps this relationship hidden or at least he has no intention of making it public as everyone expects. However, through social networks, the 2 ignore what they can imagine and very loving messages are sent.

While They criticized Evelyn Beltrán, Toni could not hold out and came to her defense: “Each comment of yours is sadder than the previous one” adding: “What a mentality is that, by God! This is not the way things are anymore, our daughter will not lack anything, not the affection of her parents, nor nothing at all”.

That way, the dancer made it clear that something binds him to the model and, without going any further, to a malicious comment, it exploded. “If Toni’s girlfriend left her son to go with him, how is she going to take care of Toni’s daughter?” He replied, “LIE!” Furious and in capital letters, he came out for the first time in defense of the beautiful model.

Until now, the truth of this hidden relationship is unknown how long it will last and, much less, when will they decide to make it official, if they ever do. But, both Toni and Adamari are very clear that their daughter always comes first and they have been proving it this way.

Why do you think that Toni Costa does not talk about his relationship with Evelyn Beltran?