The incredible video of Shakira with which it sweeps on TikTok

Shakira, who is almost 45 years old and has decades of successful artistic career, is still on the rise and every song she releases is a success. In 2021 he has been preparing new music although he has not wanted to give details of what is coming, which will surely be a boom and will be heard on all platforms.

Although there is no official announcement, a fragment of a topic from Shakira called “Encariñada”, which would be his next hit. In the preview we can hear the artist sing: “I’m already becoming too fond of you / Tell me if we are playing or as friends / Or is she hesitating? I better not continue.”

