The incredible video of Shakira with which it sweeps on TikTok

Shakira, who is almost 45 years old and has decades of successful artistic career, is still on the rise and every song she releases is a success. In 2021 he has been preparing new music although he has not wanted to give details of what is coming, which will surely be a boom and will be heard on all platforms.

Although there is no official announcement, a fragment of a topic from Shakira called “Encariñada”, which would be his next hit. In the preview we can hear the artist sing: “I’m already becoming too fond of you / Tell me if we are playing or as friends / Or is she hesitating? I better not continue.”

According to his community of fans, this song is expected to be released as a promotional single for his next LP. In addition, they also ensure that it could be a collaboration of Shakira with reggaeton producer Tainy.

In the last hours, the Colombian composer shared a video both on her Instagram account, on TikTok and on Twitter. “This is a choreography that my little cousins ​​taught me, although I’m not sure I learned it very well,” wrote the singer and showed herself dancing with the little ones.

Shakira She wore a gray T-shirt with a Rolling Stones print that she wore over a white beach minidress. The Instagram publication exceeded 360 thousand likes and 2200 comments. “My nephews”, “Hahaha Sasha doing barbell”, “And now you really are 16 years old !! #aging upside down ”and“ Your posts are as attractive as you are ”were some of them.