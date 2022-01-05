The key exercise to strengthen our memory and avoid damaging it in the long term

The memory and its development they are more decisive than we think. Sometimes it is assumed that everything that has been done will be remembered. However, once you start thinking about what was done in detail, for example last weekend, you are not able to go into specifics. In this sense, how many experiences are we fully assimilating into our routine?

At that time one tends to get frustrated, since our memory is not capable of recording everything 100%. Training the brain in this regard requires large doses of concentration. When we think of memory problems, it is really about attention problems. According to CNBC, there are three key concepts to take into account to make our brain retain more information.

Track, add and consolidate



Must pay as much attention as possible when we want to remember all the details of a memory, experience or situation. From the moment that someone new we have just met introduces himself by name, the most important aspects of a course with which we are training, or the fundamental details of a fun plan with your friends. It is about reviewing the general nuances. For example, when you prepare a presentation to the public, you write down the main points on index cards.

From a wedding one can remember the relatives who were, the moment of the toast, or the dishes that were served at the banquet. The elaboration and anchoring of this memory implies link new experience and information to knowledge or memories one already has. In this way, the memories to be stored will be much richer and more detailed. For example, let’s imagine an octopus. Did you know that it has three hearts? In case you don’t know, this new information adds to the idea of ​​’octopus’ that was already had in mind.

Value free time



The same would happen with the new experiences that we face in our day to day life. The two previous processes make up the determining points in the formation of a short-term memory. Adding it to long-term memory requires it to be consolidated. This goes through repeating or repeatedly reproducing an idea, just like when studying. However, today the routines of our lives are faster every day and keep us busier, continually prioritizing these tasks.

Stress can damage our memory and creativity. That is why free time, in which one remains inactive, greatly benefits memory consolidation. The free time It can trigger our most creative moments: new connections are established, new ideas are born, daydreams can appear that are not only satisfying, but also bring personal and professional pleasure. This is why it is convenient to clear your mind more often: everything to remember better.