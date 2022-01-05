The league. Erling Haaland would have chosen to sign with FC Barcelona

Editorial Mediotiempo

The name of Erling Haaland has been one of the most talked about in this winter market, since several teams want to get the services of the Borussia Dortmund forward; however, the Norwegian would have already chosen the team he wants to join.

According to information from the media four sports, Haaland wants to play with FC Barcelona, because in their plans it would not be to coincide on the same team as Kylian Mbappand, this in relation to his possible arrival at Real Madrid.

The same medium highlights that Joan Laporta, president of the blaugrana team, you already have the representative’s word from Norwegian, Mino Raiola, although to close the signing you must gather the “money necessary for the operation”, it even details that there was already a meeting between the two, which happened last December 13th, where the bases for the signing of the 21-year-old attacker would have been laid.

“Erling Haaland wants to be the leader of a winning project and prefers not to coincide with Kylian Mbappé, reason why Real Madrid could be in the background with the interests of the Norwegian “, it is detailed.

Optimism at Barça

It should be remembered that in the last days, Laporta was very optimistic about the possible arrival of Haaland to the Catalan team, as he assured that “everything is possible” after being questioned about the rumors that put the Norwegian in the Spanish team.