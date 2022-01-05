The Magazine – News | The Peninsular Magazine, Mérida, Yucatán

It has 14 Family Medicine offices and 7 Specialist Nursing offices.

For the first time in a UMF there will be a Rehabilitation area.

The Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 61, “Los Héroes de la Salud” opens its doors and begins operations to provide Family Medicine and Specialist Nursing care; laboratory and imaging; Continuous Medical Care service (emergencies); in addition to being the first UMF to have a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Module.

The head of the IMSS Yucatán, Dr. Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, pointed out that the opening of this unit, which plans to provide care on average to 86 thousand beneficiaries, is a very important step for Social Security in the state, since it will also benefit users who previously consulted the FMU No. 50, Conkal; No. 14, from Kanasín and No. 59, from Pacabtún, better known as “La del Fraccionamiento del Parque”.

Mrs. Lizbeth del Socorro Muñoz Carballo, a controlled diabetes patient and neighbor of “Los Héroes”, was the first beneficiary to consult at the UMF, who was very happy at the opening: “The Mexican Institute of Social Security is growing a lot and that benefits all of us entitled. I understand that it will have several services and this was a good project, “he said.

By opening, it has three Family Medicine offices and a Specialist Nursing office in operation, gradually the other offices will be incorporated.

The UMF No. 61, “Los Héroes de la Salud”, named in honor of all the personnel who were or continue to lead the care of patients with COVID-19, has the Outpatient Consultation programs for Family Medicine and Nutrition; PrevenIMSS, NutrIMSS and DiabetIMSS; Social Work, UNIFILA, Family Planning, Epidemiological Surveillance, as well as a referral and rehabilitation system.

It is expected to grant 772 Family Medicine consultations and 252 preventive care per day; with a staff of 198 workers, between 45 medical and 37 nursing staff.

With the Specialist Nursing offices, timely detections are made for diabetes, hypertension, cervical-uterine cancer, breast cancer, HIV, in addition to identifying high cholesterol, hepatitis or syphilis.

Specialists in Nutrition, Epidemiology, Social Work, medical assistants, and for the first time a UMF will have a Rehabilitation area also work in the Unit.

186 million pesos were invested for works and equipment. Family Medicine Unit No. 61 is located on 148th Street between 113 and 119, third stage, “Los Héroes” subdivision.