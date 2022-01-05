The payment that Nacional demands from Club América for the signing of Brian Ocampo

A few days ago, the interest of Club América for the Uruguayan was made known Brian Ocampo, who could reach the team, since since the beginning of the year he was as a free agent. In this way, the Azulcrema board of directors would have to negotiate only the player’s salary, but his former team, Nacional, wanted a part for the footballer.

In the past semester there was also interest in the player and they had been told that despite being free they would have to give a part to Nacional for the training of the player, something that of course they wanted to negotiate in this transfer market, but the amount they were requesting it was $ 4 million to get the forward.

What about reinforcements from America?

According to the narrative of W Sports, Cesar Cuervo a negotiation would be taking place so that the Coapa he did not have to release that amount for the footballer and they could reach an agreement that benefits both teams, which remains in a process so that the Uruguayan transfer takes place.

So far in the Azulcrema restructuring, there have been more casualties than highs, so the option of making a couple more signings would be ideal for the team to give a better version in this tournament in the search for the title. Have been Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes the only new elements that the squad has.

It is worth mentioning that the same source revealed that the negotiations were stopped by the Mexican Alejandro Zendejas because the Necaxa set would have increased the price for the player, already when they were about to close it. For this reason it has been impossible for them to get their reinforcements a few days after starting the MX League.