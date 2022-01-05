The player who could not reach Club América due to Federico Viñas’ refusal to leave

After in previous tournaments he received a few minutes from Santiago Solari, Federico Viñas He was undoubtedly one of the main candidates to come out this semester. Much was said that now he would have greater opportunities in the team, but in reality the situation he was experiencing was completely different.

The Uruguayan forward has a contract with him America club It expires next June 2024, so it can still stay on the roster unless an offer comes in from some other outfit. This happened in this winter market, as there was interest in the footballer within Liga MX.

Santos, Atlas Y Necaxa were some of the teams that sought to make the services of the footballer, but the Uruguayan did not want to give in and remained in Coapa. This of course closed opportunities because the team no longer has places for foreigners available and despite giving way to some players, the fact that Viñas did not want to leave complicated things for a signing.

According to the reporter Victor Diaz, the America had the opportunity to bring Joao Rojas, one of the signings that fell at the last minute and it was precisely Viñas’ insistence on staying in El Nido, which prevented the team from getting that reinforcement for the next season by keeping Vineyards in the staff.

Changed America’s plans

With this resolution of the striker, the team had to go back all the plans they already had and the situation with the new reinforcement was already well advanced and nothing to be finalized, but in the absence of a space for a foreigner, that was concluded. negotiation and could put the following at risk if there is no exit.