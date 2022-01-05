The quick physical test to know your health status

A group of Brazilian doctors specializing in sports medicine have studied a physical test that began to be done in the 90s and that has become a complete medical reference to evaluate the combination of four key components in a person’s health: the weight, flexibility, balance and muscle power.

These researchers have verified in different epidemiological studies that, in people over 50 years of age, having a poor result in this exercise is related to less quality and less life expectancy – higher risk of mortality -.





Read also

Roxana Ibañez Machado

The proof

The test must be done with comfortable clothes and bare feet, on a flat surface and, preferably, in the case of pregnant women and elderly people, accompanied by someone.

1. Start straight and try crossing one leg behind the other.

2. Go down slowly until you sit on the floor – or in a chair at the height you need to start -. You have to do it without touching the ground with your hands or knees and without losing your balance.

3. Next, do the opposite movement to slowly straighten up.

4. You can get 10 points when you go up and 10 points when you go down.

5. If you support a hand, a knee, an elbow or a leg, you subtract one point.

6. If you become unbalanced, you subtract 0.5 points.

7. The ideal score is between 8 and 10 points, but it varies according to gender and age.

The results of the study

At first they did a study with more than 2,000 people, who were monitored for years. People with less than 7.5 points were twice as likely to die over the next six years. In 2019, the investigation was renewed with a sample of more than 6,000 people, and the results have been published in both cases in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology . “It is not a direct relationship, but the factors measured in the test show a predisposition to some health problems,” says Claudio Gil Araújo, doctor and author of the research.





Read also

Drafting

“The results obtained have to be read with caution. The study has some limitations, and as we already know, correlation does not mean causation. But it is true that being able to get up from the floor or from the chair without support is functional for life ”, published Clara Bergé, physiotherapist and PhD candidate in Health Sciences, on her social networks.

Bergé explained to RAC1 that the tests in the Brazilian study were carried out with people between 50 and 81 years old, so “this means that if it were to be carried out in a child, the correlation would be broken. If you do the test at age 30 and it turns out badly, perhaps you have a functional alteration that has nothing to do with the risk of mortality ”.





Read also

Valentina Elices Carbajal

But can exercise show signs of major health problems? According to Gil Araújo, each component present in the test – weight, balance, flexibility, muscular strength – is related to health problems. Weight is associated with certain types of cancer, stroke, and cardiovascular problems. Lack of balance, flexibility, and muscle power can lead to fractures and falls, for example. “If you are fat it means that perhaps you are a sedentary person, you are not used to physical activity. It is synonymous with having a lifestyle that does not promote cardiovascular health “, he points out. On the other hand,” if you are able to sit up and get up from the floor without support, it is because you are agile “and, therefore, surely you have” a life more active and do more sports “, explains the physiotherapist.

The good news, however, is that scores can easily be improved by exercising. The test can be repeated successively, and a history can be created. “I suggested to my students that if the doctor, instead of only doing tests as analytical, would propose this test, he would give you the message that to assess your health you need to look at what physical capacities you have”.





Read also

Judith del Rio

“If I evaluate some analytics and then tell you you have to exercise more, Well, it doesn’t make much sense. But if, in addition to other tests, the doctor makes us do a physical test, it is more evident that perhaps we have to change our lifestyle “, he points out.” Aspects such as these physical capacities are not usually evaluated, when the main cause of mortality is sedentary lifestyle and factors such as smoking or hypertension, often associated with the same sedentary lifestyle. An active evaluation of the doctor could justify more an active treatment, although it is not an exclusive test ”, argues the expert.

For Bergé, doing a challenge like this can encourage people, even to do it as a family, since it is a fun and motivating exercise.