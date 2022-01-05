The reason why Donnarumma used Keylor Navas’ number in Coupe de France with PSG

Keylor Navas started 2022 on the substitutes’ bench with the PSG in the victory (0-4) against Vannes Olympique Club in the 16th finals without Lionel Messi and with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the titular arch. With a Kylian Mbappé on that his first triplet of the year went, those led by Mauricio Pochettino they had no problem in beating the rival on duty. During the meeting, some users through social networks were alarmed after seeing Donnarumma wearing the number one (1) on his back, the number that the Costa Rican goalkeeper usually has.

PSG had to face this match with several casualties due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the squad. Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, Nathan Bitumazala and Danilo Pereira, are the players who were not available for this match, in addition to Neymar who is still recovering from an injury to one of his ankles. Despite this, the Parisians with their individualities took the situation forward.

Donnarumma with the number of Keylor Navas

Now, Why was Gianluigi Donnarumma wearing Keylor Navas number one (1)? The reason is that the format of the Coupe de France requires that from the initial team, all starting players must be with numbers from one (1) to (11). And it is for this reason that the Italian was not the only one to use an “alien” number. Yes, you could also see the four (4) by Sergio Ramos used by Kehrer or the ten (10) by Neymar by Wijnaldum, among others.

During the match, Gianluigi Donnarumma He avoided the fall of his goal and not only took his first win of 2022, but also his first undefeated goal. The dispute for ownership at PSG will not be different this year, therefore the Italian knows that he must take advantage of every opportunity. Today, unfortunately for the player and the team, a positive test for COVID-19 was also notified, so the European goalkeeper will be out for the next few days.