The reinforcement that Warriors plans to sign for Stephen Curry and company

Under the modality of a two-way contract, Golden State Warriors plans to sign a new reinforcement for Stephen Curry and company. LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers tremble!

On top of the NBA this Golden state warriors ahead of everyone with a gargantuan 2021-22 season. Without Klay Thompson, is getting closer to coming back, the Dubs managed to consolidate a team that perfectly surrounds Stephen Curry And as if that weren’t enough, they plan to sign another reinforcement that would make everyone tremble. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

What they least want to see LeBron and the Lakers It is Warriors with greater chemistry and depth because in a hypothetical case of facing them in the Playoffs they would have a greater disadvantage. For that reason, this news does not sit well with either ‘The king‘or the Los Angeles team.

A decision out of necessity will end up giving you, without anything strange happening, a contract two-way (can play in the G-League and NBA) to be partners with Stephen Curry and company. Golden State Warriors has everything ready to sign a new reinforcement according to Shams Charania.

After starting the 2021-22 season in the Warriors’ affiliate team (Santa Cruz) and just playing one game in the NBA scoring 6 points, Golden State plans to re-sign a player it had already given a 10-day contract due to absences due to covid-19 protocols. The 25-year-old guard would have everything ready to end the campaign as a Dub.

The new Golden State Warriors reinforcement for Stephen Curry would be Quinndary Weatherspoon

As reported by Shams Charania, Golden State Warriors plans to sign Quinndary Weatherspoon for the rest of the NBA 2021-22 season with a two-way contract and it would be a matter of days before the arrival of the new reinforcement for Stephen Curry and company becomes official.