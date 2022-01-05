the successor to one of the biggest successes Xiaomi costs less than 200 euros

The new edition of POCO drops its price, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to this offer you can take one of the latest Xiaomi smartphones. The LITTLE M4 Pro 5G is at your fingertips for only 185 euros in its global version, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Chinese device arrives with balanced specifications that will allow you to enjoy a good performance. It has a 90 Hz screen, one of MediaTek’s Dimensity processors and 5G, among many other things. These are all its characteristics.

Buy the cheapest POCO M4 Pro

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a 6.6-inch IPS panel, with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Like its predecessor, the POCO M3 Pro 5G, it incorporates a striking one that you can find in various colors.

Your brain is one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimensity 810. You will not have problems with its performance on a day-to-day basis and you can make the leap to 5G connectivity. You get the peace of mind that it offers smooth performance, the applications you use every day will move without any difficulty.

MediaTek Dimensity 810

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.6 “Full HD + 90 Hz IPS display

2 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

NFC, 5G, jack and FM radio

The POCO M4 Pro 5G incorporates 2 cameras on the rear: we met with a 50 megapixel main sensor and a wide angle 8 megapixel made by Sony. In the little hole on its front, a 16 megapixel camera to take good selfies.

His battery, on the other hand, reaches 5,000 mAh and has a fast technology of fast charge of 33W. In addition, it comes with a fingerprint reader under the screen, facial unlocking, NFC And till 5G connectivity, you will be able to enjoy the maximum connection speed.

You have been able to verify it, you have the possibility of taking a very good 5G smartphone for less than 200 euros. It lacks nothing, it will satisfy even demanding users. Don’t overthink it, the units are limited.

