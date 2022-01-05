“The time to prepare for the asteroid impact scenario is now”

Researchers in law and space science have just published the foundations of a necessary debate for politicians and legislators regarding the development of planetary defense technologies: the regulatory and preventive framework against the threat of an asteroid colliding with the Earth. The scientific essay, published in Astronomical Act, is a call to learn from global crises such as covid or climate change, inviting to change the ‘wait and see’ for the ‘prevention is better than cure’.

From a global point of view

Anticipating the catastrophe

The authors propose three necessary anticipatory actions in matters of planetary defense: establish a legal framework; define how states should act and take responsibility; and the aid and protection of ‘impact refugees’. Also foresee what to do if a State is left without territory due to the collision of an asteroid.

“Normally it is said that the law offers answers to social demands, but in the case of planetary defense it would be unimaginable to wait for a collision to regulate this scenario,” he tells The vanguard the co-author of the work Elisa Simó-Soler, researcher at the Faculty of Law of the University of Valencia.

“There are certain international standards, but there is no specific regulatory regime. Although the obligation to protect concerns each State, not all have the technological capacity to detect an object approaching the Earth, and the concentration of technological and political powers cannot endanger the survival of a part of humanity ”, adds the researcher.

Uncertainty

Anticipate the impact

“Today, the estimated probability that an asteroid 140 meters in diameter will collide with the Earth is 1% in the next 50 years,” he tells The vanguard co-author Eloy Peña-Asensio, researcher at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and the Institute of Space Sciences IEEC-CSIC. On the other hand, the researcher points out that astronomers have only been able to identify a third of the asteroids that could cause an impact of regional dimensions, affecting a wide territory and millions of inhabitants.

‘Target’ practice

The DART missions of NASA and HERA of the European Space Agency

One of the techniques in development to avoid a collision is the diversion of its trajectory, such as the HERA and DART missions. The first large-scale planetary defense missions.





Technologies that allow the deflection or deflection of an asteroid are still being developed. What would happen if a State had this technology? “It would pose the ‘deflection dilemma,'” explains Peña-Asensio, regarding its use, as happened with nuclear technology. “If human beings are capable of developing the technology to divert the path of an asteroid, they can also endanger themselves”, the researcher introduces.

The deflection dilemma

The regulatory framework for four possible scenarios in the event of a collision threat

In the case of anticipating the collision of an asteroid and being able to remedy it, there are four possible scenarios: alert, not deflect it, deflect it in part, or deflect it entirely. In each case, conflicts that demand a legislative framework should be anticipated, and that include suspicions and perversities such as that a state that has the technology to detect a collision threat does not notify it in order to later help the community with exorbitant interests, or due to geopolitical interest. .

The non-deflection of the asteroid would have other consequences, and it should foresee that a territory would disappear, in which cases it could be allowed, or how to justify why it cannot be deflected or why it is decided not to influence.

Other scenarios are the partial or total deflection, which would imply the deviation so that it collides in another territory less risky for human life, in the short term, or in the long term, by redirection of its orbit. In a deflection ‘by mistake’ towards another territory, a strategic and geopolitical interest could underlie; or if the mistake was unintentional, claim responsibility.

New terms

Impact refugees and cosmic violence

The community on which the asteroid impacted would cause migrations and situations in which a State is left without territory. The authors coined the term ‘impact refugees’, and among the risks that do not foresee how to help them, those common to other refugees, such as cosmic violence on the most vulnerable. The difference, in this case, lies in the anticipation and anticipation of a coordinated and consensual action, “that anticipates damages to third parties, compensation, avoids abusive negotiations or the violation of international laws”, explains Simó-Soler.

“To start the regulation of this scenario, the decision-making process must be decided from an organic and procedural perspective, such as which institutions and systems regulate it,” adds the researcher. For this reason, it is essential to have an international institution in charge of these procedures to address these issues and establish international and inclusive regulations.

Cosmopolitan responsibility

International solidarity as a rule

“Will the international community be able to recognize states without territory, governments in exile, or cede territories in a kind of co-governance?” The authors wonder. “Who would have sovereignty over that place or who would finance its reconstruction? Which actors would make the decisions, and through what systems?” Soler-Simó and Peña-Asensio ask themselves.

For researchers, anticipation in the political and legal sphere cannot be separated from technological development, the use made of technology is what will mark its abuse, and inequalities between States must not be ignored, hence the need for a agreed international standard and this technology is considered in favor of humanity, without abuse of power.

Work groups

Planetary Defense Forums

According to the authors, there are already some forums to start planning international planetary defense guidelines such as the International Asteroid Warning Network, the Planetary Defense Coordination Office, the Space Mission Planning and Advisory Group or the Planetary Council.

“The decision-making process must respond to democratic norms and try to protect the entire population without distorting geostrategic and ideological interests, abiding by the principle of equality,” the researchers explain. “The time to prepare for an asteroid impact scenario, first conceptually and then technically and legally, is now,” they conclude.

