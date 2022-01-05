The “tiny” bikini with which Niurka Marcos and her daughter Romina have set the web on fire

The revealing image has unleashed the emotions of his followers, one of the most witty comments they received was “I am fed up with your beauty.”

If anyone knows how to cause a fuss on the web, it’s Niurka Marcos. Although this time it was not because of one of his usual controversial comments but because of a tremendous photograph with his daughter Romina.

The 54-year-old Cuban and her 26-year-old daughter Romina left their fans breathless after posing in revealing bikinis.

“ROMY says that SOULS TWINS! … But without a doubt we are best friends,” wrote the star also in the photo that has more than 95 thousand likes and more than 400 comments.

Although Niurka’s intention was to show off the beautiful relationship she has with her daughter, attention was drawn to the beach outfits and of course the curvy figures of both. As expected, the reaction of his more than 1 million followers did not wait.

“Niurka is like wine”, “Bella the girl, like her mother”, “Great bodies”, “That Romi is like you, in your good old days mother Niurka”, “My girlfriend and my mother in law”, and “How beautiful, I adore their relationship ”, were some of the messages left by the followers.

THIS IS THE PHOTO EVERYONE TALKS ABOUT