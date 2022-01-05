The Top-4 of the best in history after 37 years

At 37, LeBron James reached a record that puts him first in a Top-4 that Michael Jordan appears behind the Los Angeles Lakers star.

It only took a couple of hours after they turned 37 for a new record will come to the legacy of Lebron James in the NBA. In season 19 of the star of Los angeles lakers He went on to command a Top-4 that has Michael Jordan in the last

If you look up the meaning of longevity in the NBA dictionary, Lebron James will be two words that appear in the definition. After 19 years at the highest level in the NBA, he became the player with the best average points per game who is at least 37 years old.

While LeBron had 37-year-old rivals at his feet, Michael Jordan He was retired at that age, but … Relax. MJ returned in the 2001-02 season and at age 38 became the fourth-best points-per-game average with 22.9 units at Washington Wizards.

The podium in the Top-4 that demonstrates the greatness of LeBron James integrates it Karl Malone and the 23.2 points he averaged at 37 during the 2000-01 season at the Utah Jazz. It only remains to know one more position and it was not even close to what the star of The Angels Lakers.

LeBron first and Jordan last: The Top-4 that shows the greatness of the Lakers player

Michael Jordan fourth and Karl Malone third, joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James to be second and first with 23.4 and 28 points, respectively, in the Top-4 of the players with the best average points per game with 37 years or more in the NBA.