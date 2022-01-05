the words of Lalo España after being left out of the biographical series of “Chespirito” – Prensa Libre

The Mexican actor reported through his social networks that he was left out of the recording of the pilot episode of the biographical series of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known as “Chespirito”.

Lalo España, comedian recognized for his role in Neighbors, started 2022 providing bad news for all his followers.

“Stories of when a producer calls you to lower the moon and the stars offering you a TV project and you find out that the pilot has already been recorded and you were not required. LOL. That’s how Chorera people are. There are, there are. I’m still alive and walking ”, published Lalo Spain on his Facebook account.

Lalo España’s interest in playing the legendary Mexican actor and screenwriter in his bioseries began in mid-2020, when he expressed his desire to be taken into account when casting for the role.

After being taken into account for the casting, the actor who plays the role of “Germán” in the series Neighbors prepared a video where he is observed characterizing Roberto Gómez Bolaños in his adulthood.

Likewise, the 50-year-old actor played several iconic characters from “Chespirito” to demonstrate his talent and ability to take over the main role of the bioseries.

“I share with you the video we made a year ago. I hope they take me into account in the casting for the bioseries about Chespirito. Good wishes are accepted, ”the Mexican actor shared in a photograph where he is playing Roberto Gómez Bolaños in his adult stage.

Lalo España personified Doctor Chapatín, El Chavo del 8, Chómpiras, among others.

Lalo España, who has reiterated his great admiration for “Chespirito” on several occasions, spoke to the media in August last year and confessed for the first time that he would like to play the legendary actor in his biographical series.

“Roberto (Chespirito’s son) knows that I am interested in the project, I sent him a video that he seems to like, I did some characterizations and everything,” Lalo España commented.

After the video sent as part of the casting for the role of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, various personalities from the entertainment world in Mexico lavished praise on the work of Lalo España.

Édgar Vivar, actor who played Señor Barriga and Ñoño in the “Chespirito” productions, showed his emotion and admiration when observing the interpretation of Lalo España in his audiovisual material used to perform the audition.

“I have just seen a video that Lalo España prepared and it is impressive, especially the already mature stage of Roberto Gómez. What he seeks to do in the series is from his childhood, all his youth, how he reaches fame and his decline. In the mature part, Lalo is impressive, I really stayed, he has studied it very well ”, confessed the 73-year-old actor.