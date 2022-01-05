These are the predictions on the deaths of celebrities for this 2022

United Kingdom.- In 2021 there were several celebrities who unfortunately died, leaving a great void in their public and family, but now, a website named Deathlist, which had already guessed several of the deaths last year, now published a new list for this 2022.

This is a site that deals with predict the deaths of several famous people, now in this new list are the Queen Elizabeth II, Pelé, Tony Bennett and Jean-Luc Godard.

Last year he hit 12 out of 50 deaths he predicted, among them was the Prince Philip of Edinburgh. This brought Queen Elizabeth II up 25 spots to 12th.

It should be noted that one of the site’s rules is as follows: Candidates must be famous enough for the UK media to safely report their death. They cannot be famous solely for the fact that they are likely to die imminently; and only 25 candidates can reappear from the previous year’s list.

Though there were more deaths in 2020, the page noted that last year “was a bit disappointing with just 12 deaths, well below the record of 20. Lots of new blood on the list this year could give DeathList a much-needed boost. ”.

