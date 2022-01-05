These are the safest airlines in the world by 2022

Want to fly? These are the best airlines 0:48

(CNN) – Last year turned out to be another incredibly difficult year for airlines, as the drop in air travel continued through 2021 due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Even now, two years after the appearance of covid-19, there are still far fewer flights and passengers soaring through the skies

The virus has also continued to dominate conversations about aviation safety, leading to some significant changes to the annual list of the world’s safest airlines by AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product review website.

This year, Air New Zealand was placed at the top of the annual safety table, which monitors 385 airlines around the world, measuring factors such as airline accident and serious incident records, the age of their aircraft and protocols. of covid-19 and operational innovation.

The New Zealand flag carrier came in first place “due to its excellent incident record, number of cockpit innovations, pilot training and very low fleet seniority,” according to Geoffrey Thomas, editor-in-chief of the Australian website. .

Etihad Airways ranked second, while Qatar Airways placed third, with Singapore Airlines and TAP of Portugal in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Out of the top five notably Qantas stands out, holding the title of the safest airline in the world from 2014 to 2017, as well as from 2019 to 2021 (there was no clear winner in 2018).

Australia’s flag carrier is in seventh place this time due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the age of the fleet.”

In October 2021, a Qantas Boeing traveling from the Australian city of Perth to Adelaide in Western Australia was diverted due to a fuel imbalance, classified as a “serious incident”.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for airlines with COVID-19 travel cuts and Airline Ratings editors have particularly focused on the time airlines are taking to train pilots before returning to service. “Thomas explains.

“Air New Zealand is a leader in this field with comprehensive retraining.”

The airline also received accolades for being a world leader in safety advancements over the past four decades.

Its various initiatives include recently becoming one of the first airlines in the world to test the use of Assaia Apron AI technology to improve response times for its aircraft.

“Air New Zealand has stood out on the broad spectrum of safety without ever losing sight of the smallest detail while looking after its flight crews who have worked under significant stress,” Thomas told CNN Travel.

On some occasions, AirlineRatings has chosen to simply name its winner, before listing the rest of the major airlines in alphabetical order.

But the website has recently chosen to rank each of the top 20 airlines in numerical order, revealing significant movement from year to year.

For example, Emirates was ranked number five on the 2021 list, but the UAE airline is listed as 20 this year, while Southwest Airlines was ranked 13 in 2021, but is not included in the top 20. in 2022.

AirlineRatings.com has also compiled a list of the safest budget airlines in the world, which are listed alphabetically as they are once again ranked equally.

The top 10 safest low-cost airlines are: Allegiant Air, easyJet, Frontier Airlines, Jetstar Group, Jetblue, Ryanair, Vietjet Air, Volaris, Westjet, and Wizz Air.

AirlineRatings.com Safest Airlines for 2022

1. Air New Zealand

2. Etihad Airways

3. Qatar Airways

4. Singapore Airlines

5. TAP Air Portugal

6. SAS

7. Qantas

8. Alaska Airlines

9. EVA Air

10. Virgin Australia / Virgin Atlantic

11. Cathay Pacific Airways

12. Hawaiian Airlines

13. American Airlines

14. Lufthansa

15. Finnair

16. KLM

17. British Airways

18. Delta Air Lines

19. United Airlines

20. Emirates