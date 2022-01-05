They disclosed the five secrets to getting rich no matter how much you earn





The only thing that prevents a person from being rich is their own idea of ​​what it means to be rich, according to millionaire and best-selling author Phillip J. Müller.

In his book Geldrichtig – German for “right money” – quoted by Business Insider, Müller explains that anyone can be a millionaire if they learn to think like a rich person.

Movies and “get rich quick” stories have led people to believe that the rich do nothing but spend money and that all their success is due to luck or fame. The reality, according to Müller, is different.

Becoming a real millionaire means, among other things, adopting a conscious consumer mentality: thinking if you really want what you are going to buy and, if you need it, or if there is a cheaper alternative. Saving, avoiding debt, controlling impulses are also key pieces, beyond trying to boost income and investment.

1. Saving is essential

Müller recommended acquiring the habit of saving from the first moment and applying it at all times.

“It’s about wondering if you want to spend that money today on your fifth pair of shoes because suddenly you feel like you really need them, when in reality you’re only going to use them once,” he said.

The fight between short-term gratification and long-term satisfaction is key. The author takes it to extremes, such as being completely against eating out.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much money they can save if they choose to bring food and drinks from home to the office,” he said.

Müller explained that a coffee in a bar can cost a few dollars, while making it at home only costs a few cents. This is the kind of mindset to adopt little by little, according to the guru.

There are many more tricks that you can use to save money in your day to day. For example, it may be a good idea to check things like your Spotify or Netflix, and other subscriptions that become fixed expenses without much impact on your quality of life.

2. Avoid any type of debt

For the author, it is necessary to listen carefully to everything that is said about saving and apply the opposite with debts. You should never buy something that cannot be paid for. It is a rule as silly as it is habitually violated, that just by applying it you will save many quirks that are costs with almost no benefits.

“Do you want a smartphone, but don’t have money to buy it? Then don’t buy it, ”explains Müller.

Many debts occur when people become addicted to the fleeting pleasure that comes from making a purchase.

“Leave a note in your wallet that says: do I really need that? Over time, you’re going to start asking yourself that question, and then you won’t need the note anymore, ”Müller said.

3. If you have debts, do not hide your head in the ground

Before looking for a quick solution to pay off debts, it is important to take stock of the situation. Otherwise, you can make the mistake of creating new debts to pay off old ones.

Müller says that you have to write down all the debts you have. Next, think of an amount that can be paid each month and calculate, based on this number, how many months it would take to pay off the debt. Müller recommends using half the money to pay off debts and save the other half.

“Your wealth, whatever it may be, grows through saving”

Many advise paying off debts before you start saving, but Müller disagrees. “It’s about thinking like a rich person,” he said. “Your wealth, whatever it is, grows through saving,” he added.

4. Actively contact creditors

Müller advises being proactive and contacting your creditors before they contact you.

“This is different from most debtors,” explains Müller.

If it is not possible to pay, it is better to communicate it openly instead of waiting for them to call you to ask you for explanations for the defaults ”.

Explain that if you disclose your financial situation honestly, the other party will usually make you a counter offer, such as extending the payment term or waiving interest.

This advice is even more important if the debt is with an acquaintance.

“If you owe something to someone, it is going to have negative effects on your life. Money is not just a medium of exchange; it is an energy that flows “

5. Avoid status symbols

When you think of a millionaire, you probably imagine him driving a luxury car and a watch that seems more valuable than a house. These status symbols have nothing to do with the mindset required to become a millionaire, argues the author.

The path to financial freedom is to consume mindfully, not to spend big.

“Do you really need to spend two or three months’ salary to go on vacation somewhere far away, when you could rest much better somewhere close to home?” Müller asked.

The path to financial freedom is to consume consciously, not to spend big. “

6. Self-control in the face of temptation

Temptation takes different forms for each person. If you can’t control yourself during sales, just don’t go ahead of all the deals. If online shopping is your vice, you can use applications to temporarily block access to online stores.

Look for alternatives to the impulsive solutions that temptation offers you. If your phone doesn’t work, be sure to see if you can fix it before buying a new one. Or maybe you can see if someone you know can sell or lend an old one but in good condition.