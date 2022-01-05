They discover that a famous antivirus installs a tool to mine cryptocurrencies

Several years ago executable scripts became popular in the browser when visiting web pages and began to mine cryptocurrencies taking advantage of the resources of our processor. One of the most mined cryptocurrencies was Monero, but browsers decided to introduce restrictions to prevent it. Today scripts are no longer used. However, Norton 360 is now installing a mining script called Norton Crypto.
This is how Norton Crypto works
Norton Crypto is all about a feature available in Norton 360 that we can use to mine cryptocurrencies when our PC is idle. In addition to having a device that meets the system requirements, we also have to activate Norton Crypto on our device, as it does not work without our permission.
The currency that this software undermines is Ethereum. The returns are transferred to a cloud-hosted Norton wallet. The reason Norton has included this feature is to protect users from installing other mining scripts that may be dangerous or modified to mine hacker accounts. In this way, users can transfer the contents of the wallet to Coinbase for withdrawals.
Norton is looking to add more currencies in the future. It should be noted that this function to mine it’s not free, Norton will charge users the 15% of what they mine. On the other hand, transferring the cryptocurrency to Coinbase between blockchain networks will also incur additional transaction fees.
Requirements for Norton Crypto
The requirements that must be met in order to use Norton Crypto are the following:
- Graphics card: Nvidia cards with a minimum memory of 6 GB
- 1 GHz processor
- 2GB RAM (a minimum of 512MB RAM is required for the recovery tool)
- Hard disk space: 300 MB available space
- Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 and later, Windows 8 and Windows 10
Currently, it is only available in the United States, since it is a limited trial version.
Although some users claim that the new version is installing the cryptocurrency miner without the consent of the user, the official website indicates that Norton Crypto is not enabled by default.
Finally, to know if our computer is mining cryptocurrencies, we will have to open the Windows Task Manager and check the use of the CPU and system memory. If it is 100% while we do not have programs running, it is quite likely that cryptocurrencies are being mined.