They discover who is the mysterious woman with whom Alex Rodríguez, Jennifer Lopez’s ex, welcomed the new year

Although apparently Alex Rodriguez took some time after canceling her engagement with Jennifer Lopez and after making your separation known, everything seems to indicate that you are ready to open the doors to love again.

For the past few weeks, the ex baseball player has been captured very affectionate in the company of a mysterious woman, recently in an exclusive bar in London.

According to an American entertainment portal, the ex of JLo He arrived accompanied to the property at approximately 9:45 at night.

However, sources close to now sportscaster revealed the identity of the mysterious woman and it is the wife of a friend of Alex Rodriguez.

The informant also pointed out that A-Rod He was not on a date, but traveled with the marriage to ring in the new year in Europe.

Some people assured that Alex Rodriguez behaved very “affectionate” with his companion

Some witnesses who were at the scene assured that Alex Rodriguez He looked very comfortable and that, at some point during the evening, he even put his hand on his companion’s leg, although apparently it was simply a misunderstanding.