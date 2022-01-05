Third wave of COVID-19 | Beds ICU: Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine warned that in Lima 75% are occupied sopemi nndc | LIME

The Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine (Sopemi) warned that in Lima, before the start of the third wave coronavirusCOVID-19), there is a 75% occupancy of beds in intensive care units (ICU).

LOOK: Health Minister confirms third wave of COVID-19 in Peru

Through a statement, Sopemi detailed that, throughout the country, about 60% occupancy of ICU beds is recorded for critical COVID-19 patients. In addition, he expressed concern about the increase in the number of children admitted to intensive care units.

“We have almost 60% occupancy of all beds for critical COVID-19 patient care (approximately 1800 beds, this percentage being higher than 80% and 90% in regions such as Lambayeque, Piura and La Libertad. In the east and south of in our country the occupancy percentage is still below 50%. In Lima we are approximately 75% occupied“the entity warned.

Sopemi highlighted the Government’s measures to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the increase in oxygen plants and ICU beds, as well as the percentage of the target population vaccinated, but noted that there is a “slow progress” in the application of the third dose.

The Peruvian Society of Intensive Medicine warned that “the great gap” of medical personnel and intensivist nurses throughout the country remains, for which he proposed to free up the number of overtime or complementary hours, legalize and regulate double perception for specialized health personnel, as well as establishing a stepped or pyramidal system of care within critical areas led by the intensivist physician.

ICU beds

Regarding the occupation of the ICU beds, last Tuesday at a press conference, the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, who, at the regional level, monitoring the occupancy of ICU beds threw a red alert or greater than 60% in the regions of Lambayeque, Callao, Áncash, La Libertad and Piura, while at the level of the DIRIS of Metropolitan Lima the East, North and South zones are affected.

In that sense, Cevallos assured that the purchase of another 300 ICU kits, which is in addition to the 600 beds that will arrive in the next three months.

According to the criteria of Know more

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The start of 2022 came with little encouraging news for people who have not yet decided to get vaccinated.