This is how Governor Kathy Hochul plans to move New York forward after the pandemic | Your Political City New York

NEW YORK – In his first speech on “ the state situation”On Wednesday, the governor of New York, Kathy hochul, outlined his agenda for the year, putting New Yorkers at the center of his new policies.
Among his priorities is the economic recovery of New York after the pandemic, as well as new investments in public health, renewable energy and a strong stimulus for small businesses in the state.
“Fellow New Yorkers, this agenda is for you,” Hochul said at the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon.
“Each of the initiatives is filtered through the lens of how it will help you and your families, because I know you are exhausted. I know you want this pandemic to end. I know you are concerned about the economy, inflation, your children. , their education and what the future holds ”, added the president.
The abrupt resignation of the former governor Andrew Cuomo in August he put Hochul in the center of political attention, almost overnight, but this speech was his first real moment to shine.
In Hochul’s tone, he made it clear that he intends to distance himself as far as possible from the old guard’s way of governing.
“The days of three men in one chamber are over,” Hochul said in his speech, promising to offer more transparency in his office.
A boost to the health sector
Governor Hochul promised to make the health sector a top priority in the state’s economic recovery, as it was one of the most damaged by the pandemic.
He proposed a $ 10 billion plan to increase the state’s health workforce by 20% over the next five years.
The plan includes more than $ 4 billion to support salaries and bonuses for health workers, as well as $ 2 billion to improve infrastructure in this sector.
A more progressive ideology
It’s hard not to interpret some of Hochul’s new proposals as a response to her more progressive peers in the state legislature, as the governor has historically been at the center-left of the political spectrum.
Part of Hochul’s new plan includes a new proposal that aims to give ex-cons an easier path back to society. The “From Jail to Jobs” program seeks to stamp certain crimes on ex-convicts’ records to help them more easily find employment and housing.
Hochul also addressed the housing crisis in the state with a new program that would build 100,000 units of affordable housing. Also on the horizon is the state moratorium on evictions, which expires in a few days. Hochul said he would create a program to provide free legal assistance to poor tenants at risk of eviction.
Relief for restaurateurs
Hochul promised to help the restaurant sector by promoting the legalization of the sale of take away drinks in bars and restaurants. The show was very popular during the pandemic, but ended in June. This measure would try to recover it and make it permanent.
Hochul also pledged to support small businesses through a “rescue plan” that would offer them relief funds. In addition, he outlined several initiatives to drive the growth of “companies of the future”, which would help new companies.