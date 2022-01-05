This is how Walmart imagines we will make the purchase in the metaverse

Image : Mutual Mobile / Walmart

Although it is now when companies like Goal They are betting everything on metaverse, Walmart imagined years ago a future in which we will go to its supermarkets without leaving our homes, in a virtual reality environment.

This experience created in collaboration with Mutual Mobile for the 2017 SXSW event shows how Walmart envisioned we would make the purchase in the future. The supermarket chain created a 3D environment that allows shoppers to walk through Walmart aisles in virtual reality.

A hologram called the Purchase Assistance Module (SAM) assists us in the process. Since we have a shopping list we’ve targeted ketchup on, SAM teleports us directly to a virtual hallway filled with ketchup. We choose a product and the interface shows us a description, a price and some nutritional values. He also suggests related recipes: spinach manicotti, zucchini ravioli or turkey bolognese.

Finally, the wizard suggests related products. “It sounds like you need a pairing wine,” says SAM. The wines are conveniently located on the shelf to the right. We put one in the cart and SAM clarifies that he has verified that we are of legal age to buy alcoholic beverages.

The next scene is the electronics corridors. We choose a television and see opinions of other users on the Walmart website. When putting it in the cart, SAM recommends accessories that are usually bought with the television.

Even if the video has its years, now it has returned to make the round in social networks taking advantage of the new pull of the metaverse. This virtual experience is part of the vision of Jeremy King, the former CTO of Walmart, who transformed the supermarket chain into a technology company.

In its last appearance in SXSW, that of 2019, King continued to bet on virtual reality, as well as computer vision and deep learning algorithms, to learn more about its customers and facilitate the purchase process (in addition to pushing them to buy more products).

Despite the efforts of the supermarket chain, Amazon overtook Walmart last year as the global leader in retail sales.