This is Luis Miguel’s favorite car brand

Luis Miguel will never stop being news. Every movement that the Mexican singer makes is a magnet for all his fans. Days ago he surprised with a post on the Social network Instagram with a short video in which the year 2022 is seen, hinting that it will be the year to return to the stage.

The 51-year-old singer has not given a show in person for more than 3 years and that is why his return would be great news. This return would be after the success that he is having in his BioSerie, where he has managed to get many of his songs to return to the arena of radio and television stations and of course the music app. Spotify.

The Netflix series showed that the sun king had great financial problems, debts with the treasury and a great fraud caused by what were his friends. In the same way, it seems that his economy began to rebound, probably due to the large royalties that his biography has left her. To that we must count the properties and collection of cars that he still has in his possession.

The truth is Luis Miguel you need to get back into the music arena if you want to maintain a very high standard of living. As published on the terra.mx page, the Mexican’s cachet for each show will be 800 thousand dollars. Undoubtedly a very important sum that will put aside your problems.

Anyway, these days you can see him Luis Miguel in his favorite car and the one that he drives whenever he can through the streets of his city and does not need a driver is a high-end Roll Royce Phantom, black, with a 6.8-liter V 13 engine, and which is valued at approximately 400 thousand Dollars.